Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVNC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $946.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 181,372 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 51.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

