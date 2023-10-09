JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Target Price to $14.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

