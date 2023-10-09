Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases 113,119 Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Free Report) by 3,592.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,119 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses to enter a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

