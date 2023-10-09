Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.78.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

REG opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.32.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,450,000 after acquiring an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

