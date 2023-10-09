StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $651,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

