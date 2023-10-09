Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

