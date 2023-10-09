Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases 81,791 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Free Report) by 817.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.09% of MAG Silver worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:MAG opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEMKT:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

