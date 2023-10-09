3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

MMM opened at $88.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

