Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.16 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $80.16 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00010380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,476.69 or 0.99975166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.96881229 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,587,423.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

