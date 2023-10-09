Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482.53 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003612 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $482.53 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005779 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

