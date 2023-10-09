Mask Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $214.39 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $214.39 million and approximately $50.67 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00009500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

