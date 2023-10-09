Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases 95,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

