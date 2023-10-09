Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $761,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACWV opened at $95.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

