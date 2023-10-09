H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. H World Group has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.06.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in H World Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in H World Group by 70.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

