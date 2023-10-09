Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

