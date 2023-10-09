Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.64.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,960. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 610,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

