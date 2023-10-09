Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.