StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.41.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.