Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.87.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %

Teradyne stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 739.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 896,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

