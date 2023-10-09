Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $1,192,004. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,830,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

