Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

