Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

