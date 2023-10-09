Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 0.4 %

EGLE opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $75.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.76 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 30.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $64,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.