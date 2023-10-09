eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGAN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of eGain stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 million, a P/E ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 0.61.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eGain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in eGain by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 79,422 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

