StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

