Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

