Belden (NYSE:BDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Belden Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. Belden has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

