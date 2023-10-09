UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.81 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

