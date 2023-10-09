StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Saga Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.38. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

