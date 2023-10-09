Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.30

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 10279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

