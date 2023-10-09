Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.75

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 11247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.08 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

