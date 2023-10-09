NFT Price Hits $0.0183 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,470.41 or 1.00104283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.