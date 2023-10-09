inSure DeFi One Day Volume Hits $116,338.94 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $79.46 million and $116,338.94 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00304627 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $116,408.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

