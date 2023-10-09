Toncoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.82 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and approximately $18.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00007251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,470.41 or 1.00104283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.0540466 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $15,138,254.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

