Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $402.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.25.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $403.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.36. Saia has a 52 week low of $180.17 and a 52 week high of $443.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

