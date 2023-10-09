OMG Network Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $62.99 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00035095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003195 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.