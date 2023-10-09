Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $194.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.76.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 349,325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,404,000.

WING stock opened at $174.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.85. Wingstop has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

