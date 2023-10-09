Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) PT at $55.68

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.68.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after buying an additional 830,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.