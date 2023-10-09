HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Head-To-Head Survey

HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of HUB Cyber Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HUB Cyber Security and Toshiba, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Toshiba 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

HUB Cyber Security has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUB Cyber Security and Toshiba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security $79.74 million 0.29 -$81.60 million N/A N/A Toshiba $24.88 billion 0.54 $944.58 million $0.66 23.29

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security.

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A Toshiba 2.30% 5.86% 2.19%

Summary

Toshiba beats HUB Cyber Security on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments. The company provides energy systems and solutions, including nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy power generation systems; transmission and distribution, hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind power services. It also offers infrastructure systems and solutions, such as water supply, sewage, waste, railway, airport, road, security and automation, motor/drive, equipment, telecommunication, power distribution, communication, and broadcast systems. In addition, the company provides building solutions comprising light fixtures, industrial light parts, commercial air-conditioner compressors, elevators, escalators for buildings and facilities, ventilation, and lighting, as well as energy-saving, environmentally products and services, and building solutions for security. Further, the company offers power, small-signal, and optoelectronic devices, In-vehicle digital and logic microcomputers, analog ICs, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and parts materials. Additionally, it provides automotive, industrial semiconductors, manufacturing equipment, battery systems, and IT solution services. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

