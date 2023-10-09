Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

