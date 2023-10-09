Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

