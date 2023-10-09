Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRGP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.64.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $81.29 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

