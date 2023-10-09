Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TPC opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.80 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,069,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,295,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $809,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.