Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,767.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.76. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,814.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,582.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 51.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 101 shares of company stock worth $174,026. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.