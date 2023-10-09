Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

