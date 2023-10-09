TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.13. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $119.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock valued at $368,111,271. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.