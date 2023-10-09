Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 in the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

