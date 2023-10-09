Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSE TRI opened at $125.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

