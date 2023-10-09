Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $73.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

