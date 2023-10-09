Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $84.18

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $61.66 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

